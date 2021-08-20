98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: My Date Ordered My Food For Me Without Asking!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kate. She had a problem with a guy she’s dating.

Hi Jaime. I’m recently divorced and I’ve just started dating again. I met a man who seemed really nice so I went out with him. On our second date, we went to dinner and he ordered for me without asking. On my first date with this man, we met for drinks and he seemed really nice and fun. This is only our second time going out, so how could he possibly expect to know what I want to eat? I didn’t say anything during the date, but now I feel like I should tell him I’d feel more comfortable choosing my own food. Am I overthinking this…should I say something now…or just stop him next time it happens? Some friends of mine told me that they thought it was romantic, but I thought it was a bit strange, especially since we really don’t know each other that well. What do you think? Thanks so much Jaime.

~ Kate

Well, I would not like that at all if it happened to me. I too, have a friend who thinks it’s romantic, but I don’t. I think Kate should let him know right off the bat that it’s not cool. But that’s just me.

What do you think? Let’s help Kate out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

