98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Leftover Pizza… Left in the Box on the Counter or Refrigerated?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rex. Here’s his email: 

Hey Jaime.

Quick question for your social dilemma. When you order pizza, and you have leftovers, do you leave the pieces in the box on the counter to be eaten the next day, or do you put them in the fridge? I’ve always left them on the counter, but now my buddies tell me that’s gross. I don’t know why it’s a big deal. I put it in the microwave to warm it up when I’m going to eat it, so that would kill any germs, right? It’s how I’ve always done it, and I’m 49. I can’t be the only one.

Thanks Jaime. Have a great day!

~ Rex

Well, that is an interesting question? I know here at the office in pre-COVID days, when there was leftover pizza after a meeting, it would stay in the breakroom on one of the tables, but that’s because it was expected that it would be eaten within the day. At home, I always wrap it up and put it in the fridge. I would be afraid to eat pizza left on the counter overnight.

