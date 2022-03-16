ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tom. I think it’s really interesting. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma Check this out. I couldn’t figure out how to fix a leak in my kitchen and I also needed to change out the sink. So, I called a plumber. They seemed to have everything I needed. The guy said it would be $1,700 for everything. I was in shock…I thought he was kidding! He said he knew it was a lot. So I told him it was just too much, and that I thought he was ripping me off. He then said how about I give you my personal cell and you can call me and I’ll do the work for a couple hundred. I said ok, and we set it up for next week! Do you think he’s a nice guy, or is he a bad employee? Part of me feels a little guilty, but that price was crazy high. Am I doing the wrong thing? Is he? Looking for some insight here. Thanks! ~ Tom

Well, this is a tough one, at least for me. I think I would feel a moral obligation of some kind not to take the guy up on the offer, but I would want to. Does it make him a bad employee? Or a good employee because he realizes his company is ripping people off?

