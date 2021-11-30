98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is This New Mom Being Horribly Wasteful?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Karen. It’s about being a new mom. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. First I want to thank you for the Christmas music. We love it! Now, I have a social dilemma. I am a new mom. My Mother-in-Law just left after helping out with the baby for a few weeks, and she was shocked at how wasteful I can be. Things like me dumping out a pot of cold coffee to start a fresh one (Why don’t you just microwave what’s left?” and me dumping out what’s left of a wine bottle after 3 days because it’s gone bad (I’m a lightweight now and can only handle a little bit of wine, hence leftovers in the bottle!) drove her bananas. But the kicker? The baby had a major blowout and completely pooped all over his swaddle. So I threw the swaddle out. I have tons, and I didn’t like that one that much anyway, and she completely flipped her lid. I feel like I should tell you that she’s 75. I think that makes the difference. I think I’m just doing what everyone does. But she thinks I’m horribly wasteful. Am I? I don’t think so, but I thought I could hear what others think. Thanks Jaime ~ Karen

Well, first off, congratulations to Karen for having a new baby! And secondly, I do think Karen is being wasteful. I always microwave the cold coffee. And I can’t imagine throwing out clothes because the baby pooped on them. When I was taking care of my nephew I would have had to have thrown out lots of clothes if I did that.

