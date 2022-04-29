ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about a friend overstepping…or is she? Here’s the email I received.

Hi Jaime. Here’s something that happened to me and I think it’s a good question for your show. My neighbor and I have a pretty friendly relationship, but I think she’s starting to take advantage of that. She started going back to the office about a month ago, and, since I still work from home, she’s asked me to sign for some packages of hers a couple of times, and I was glad to do it. Well, yesterday she asked me if I would sign for the delivery of her new bed and let the delivery guys into her house to bring it in. While this may seem like it’s not a big deal, I think it’s asking a bit too much. First off, that’s a way bigger responsibility than a little package. Plus, I’d have to make sure I’m home for a six-hour period so I won’t miss them. I might be home all day, but I might not. What if I feel like going out for lunch? If I did this, I’ll be stuck in the house all day. When I turned her down she got snippy and told me I was being selfish. What do you think? Was I wrong for saying no? What would you have done? Thanks ~ Olivia

Well I think I’m on Team Neighbor for this. I love to help my neighbors when I can, and they always help me. I know asking someone to stay around for six hours waiting for their mattress to come is a lot, but as long as you let them know you’d do it for a one time thing, I would do it. But if I asked a neighbor and they said no, I certainly wouldn’t be upset, I would understand.

What do you think? Who was right here? Was Olivia being selfish, or did her neighbor overstep? Let’s help Olivia out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.