98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is Someone Using Bad Grammar A Deal Breaker For Dating?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with dating and grammar if that makes any sense. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. my name is Laura and I’m emailing you because I wanted to get opinions on something. So I just broke it off with a guy I’ve been seeing for about three weeks because every time he wrote me a card or an email his grammar was horrific and I found it to be a big turn off. My sisters and my friend all told me it was a petty reason to break up with someone and that’s why I’m 39 and still single. I don’t feel like it’s petty, I just feel like a 42-year-old man should know how to use, there, their, they’re and at least put on the spelling and grammar check before hitting send. Also, he got me a card for my birthday and it was a mess grammar wise. Is it too much to ask to find a guy who has a job, his own place and knows proper grammar? The last guy I broke it off with had horrible table manners and I was accused of being petty for that too. What do you think, am I petty and need to lighten up?

~ Laura 

Well, I understand how Laura feels about grammar, but people do make mistakes. If he was a good guy, kind, hardworking and good to her, I don’t think grammar would be a reason to break it off with someone. I would try talking with them about it first. I’m an English nerd but I make grammar mistakes. I think we all do. So for me, while it would annoy me, I don’t think that would be the full deal breaker.

What about you? Do you think Laura did the right think or is she being a little too hard on guys? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

