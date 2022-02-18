ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Carrie and it’s about dancing. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I disagree on something so I thought you could use it as a dilemma. I love to dance. Just love it…all kinds of dancing. My husband Ed is not a big dancer at all. Usually I’ll get my dancing bug out hanging out with my friends. But we were at a wedding a few weeks ago when a slow dance came on and I asked Ed to dance. He said no. Then an acquaintance of mine, a man, asked me to dance…and I said yes. Well, Ed got so mad. And this fight has been continuing on and off for weeks. Some friends agree with Ed, others agree with me. The man meant nothing. I just wanted to dance and my husband didn’t want to so I danced with this other guy. I don’t think it’s a big deal, but Ed says its a form of cheating. I hope you can help with this. Thanks so much ~ Carrie

I’m with Carrie on this. I don’t think it’s a big deal either. It was just a dance. What do you think? Do you think slow dancing with someone other than your spouse or partner is a form of cheating. I say as long as it’s just a dance, it’s not cheating.

What about you? Let me know on the TRY facebook page.