98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is Pouring Out Soda or Coffee on Grass or Concrete Considered Littering?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dylan and is about littering. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. Something happened to me and a friend Monday afternoon. He said I was being too sensitive. I think I was just caring about the environment. I can’t wait to hear what you think. So the other day I was out with a friend of mine, Nick. We had grabbed some subs and were eating lunch in a little indoor/outdoor spot my workplace has. Anyway, we both had sodas. I was drinking mine, but he decided he wasn’t in the mood for his so he got up, walked into the outdoor portion and poured it out on the walkway. I told him he shouldn’t have done that. He should have held onto it until he could throw it away properly. He said it was no big deal to pour out a soda. I said I didn’t think soda was good for the environment. Heck it’s not great for us, so we shouldn’t pour it out. He said I was being ultra sensitive. I wasn’t mad, but I really do think it’s something you shouldn’t do. But then I got to thinking. Am I being too sensitive? Is it littering or is it fine to do it? What do you think? Is it okay to pour out soda or coffee for that matter onto the concrete or on the grass when it’s visible? Hope you can help me out Jaime. Thanks so much, ~ Dylan

Well, I don’t think it’s a good idea to pour it out on the concrete. It could freeze in the winter, but even in the summer it would seem strange. That’s what I think anyway. I would just throw it away in a garbage can.

