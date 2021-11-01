98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is November 1st Too Early To Decorate For Christmas?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Colleen. It’s about Christmas or getting ready for Christmas. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m writing this to you on October 23rd. Halloween is coming up which is great, but I’m a true lover of Christmas. So the second Halloween is over, I want to decorate for Christmas. That means November 1st all the outdoor decorations go up, and a lot of the indoor decorations go up. I won’t put the tree up yet, but I will within a couple of weeks. My husband thinks I’m nuts, but he’s used to it by now. My friends are always worried that my neighbors will be upset with me, and some of them usually are, but I LOVE Christmas and I’m going for it on November 1st. Do you think that’s too early to decorate? I can’t wait to hear this on the Dilemma. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays ~ Colleen

This is such a fun dilemma. I just love it. I don’t think it’s too early to decorate for Christmas. My dad, God rest him, loved Christmas too, and if it was up to him the decorations would be up all year. So in his honor, I usually decorate early, and I love it when others do too. So I say Colleen should go for it. It’s never too early to decorate for Christmas and bring joy.

