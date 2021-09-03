98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Want Your Child to Quit the Violin??

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with parenting and music.

Hi Jaime. I have a bad mom dilemma. Well it’s actually a question. Does this make me a bad mom? My daughter wanted to learn to play the violin and now that she’s taking lessons, I’m already regretting it. I expected it would be tough to listen to while she was a beginner, but I wasn’t ready for this torture. She has to practice for half an hour every night and I don’t know how much more I can take. I know it will get better, but at this point I wish she would throw in the towel. Is it wrong to discourage her from following this musical pursuit? I want to know what other people think? Does this make me a horrible mom? Thanks Jaime ~ MaryAnn

I don’t think it makes MaryAnn a horrible mom. But I do think one of the things in life we have to learn as kids is commitment, so for me, I think it’s important her daughter honor the commitment she made to the violin. But that’s just me.

