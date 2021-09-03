98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Want Your Child to Quit the Violin??

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with parenting and music.

Hi Jaime. I have a bad mom dilemma. Well it’s actually a question. Does this make me a bad mom? My daughter wanted to learn to play the violin and now that she’s taking lessons, I’m already regretting it. I expected it would be tough to listen to while she was a beginner, but I wasn’t ready for this torture. She has to practice for half an hour every night and I don’t know how much more I can take. I know it will get better, but at this point I wish she would throw in the towel. Is it wrong to discourage her from following this musical pursuit? I want to know what other people think? Does this make me a horrible mom? Thanks Jaime

~ MaryAnn

I don’t think it makes MaryAnn a horrible mom. But I do think one of the things in life we have to learn as kids is commitment, so for me, I think it’s important her daughter honor the commitment she made to the violin. But that’s just me.

What do you think? Let’s help MaryAnn out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire