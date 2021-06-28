98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Take Your Kids With You On Your Honeymoon?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rose. She’s getting married and she’s having a debate with her fiancée about their honeymoon.

Hi Jaime. I’m really looking for some help with a problem I have. I’m getting married to a great guy. We’ve both been married before. I have no children. His wife passed away, and he has two children who are 10 and 13 years old. I love those kids like they’re my own. Here’s the problem. We’re going to Disney World for our honeymoon. We both love Disney and thought it would be a great way to celebrate and have fun. The problem is that he wants to bring the kids. He feels guilty about going to a place that he knows they would love without them. I want it to be just us. Am I being selfish? We are on a budget so we know we wouldn’t be able to go back for about another two years. I don’t think that is that long to wait to take them. What do you think? Please use this on the radio so I can hear what others think. Thanks Jaime

~ Rose.

Well, I understand Rose wanting her honeymoon to be just the two of them. And I understand her fiance’s point as well. It’s a tough one. I think I would feel guilty and take the kids.

What would you do. Let’s help Rose out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
