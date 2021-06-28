98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Take Your Kids With You On Your Honeymoon?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rose. She’s getting married and she’s having a debate with her fiancée about their honeymoon.

Hi Jaime. I’m really looking for some help with a problem I have. I’m getting married to a great guy. We’ve both been married before. I have no children. His wife passed away, and he has two children who are 10 and 13 years old. I love those kids like they’re my own. Here’s the problem. We’re going to Disney World for our honeymoon. We both love Disney and thought it would be a great way to celebrate and have fun. The problem is that he wants to bring the kids. He feels guilty about going to a place that he knows they would love without them. I want it to be just us. Am I being selfish? We are on a budget so we know we wouldn’t be able to go back for about another two years. I don’t think that is that long to wait to take them. What do you think? Please use this on the radio so I can hear what others think. Thanks Jaime ~ Rose.

Well, I understand Rose wanting her honeymoon to be just the two of them. And I understand her fiance’s point as well. It’s a tough one. I think I would feel guilty and take the kids.

