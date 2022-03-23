ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Randy. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime my name is Randy and I’m a 32-year-old home owner and wanted to ask you a neighborly etiquette question. So I’m new to the neighborhood and have only had a few conversations with my neighbors because I’m a single guy with no kids and they have families so we keep it very friendly and cordial. Anyway, the house directly next to me just put a really nice couch out for garbage night tomorrow and I need a new couch. The one they are throwing out is 100 times nicer than the hand me down one my sister gave me. So I was thinking of going out there in the middle of the night to take it into my house. My question is, is this a tacky move? What if they ever come over my place for some reason and see their old couch in my living room? Should I go over and ask them before I take it? I just want to get it in before it rains. What should I do? Thanks ~ Randy

I don’t think there’s a problem with Randy taking the couch, but I do think he should tell his neighbors he’s going to do it first. I can’t imagine they would mind since they’re throwing it out anyway. And it would be strange if Randy became good friends with them and then they saw their couch in his house. So I say just ask. That’s my take anyway.

