98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong to Take Items For Later from The Free Breakfast?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is from Mary, and it’s about continental breakfasts. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I drove to see his parents in Virginia for Thanksgiving. We broke the drive up into two days to see some sights along the way up and back. We stayed at a nice budget hotel with a sweet continental breakfast. Four hours into our day 2 drive, I whip out a banana, a bagel and a small box of cereal for a snack. My husband asked if I stole that from the breakfast bar. I said, “No, I took these items from a breakfast that I paid for.” He insisted that this is not how a continental breakfast works. He said you are only allowed to eat what you can while you are there. It’s the same concept as an all-you-can-eat buffet. My husband believes that what I did was technically stealing. What he doesn’t know is that I had about seven other items I never let him know about. I have no shame. I paid for it! We are both firm in our beliefs. So, I was curious what you thought. Am I the jerk for taking all that food from the Continental Breakfast? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Mary

Well, I don’t think Mary is a jerk. But it sounds like she went a little crazy. If she took one banana or one bagel I wouldn’t think much of it, but it sounds like she really went to town, so in that instance, I’m with her husband. I think it’s stealing.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.