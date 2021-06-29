98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong to Put Ketchup On a Hotdog?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Dave. He doesn’t think ketchup should go on a hot dog.

Hi Jaime. This is a simple dilemma. It has to do with eating a hotdog. I do not believe that ketchup should go on a hotdog. Sure when you’re a kid it’s okay, but once you’re an adult, ketchup should be out. Some friends say I’m completely wrong, but I’ve actually done research on this and even the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council agrees with me. No ketchup. Mustard, chili, relish, onions and cheese are acceptable. Everything else including ketchup is a no-no. My friends drive me crazy with this but I know I’m right. So what do you and your listeners think. Thanks Jaime ~ Dave.

Wow, those are fighting words from Dave. I’m going off the board here, because for the most part, I like my hotdogs plain. Every now and then, I’ll do some Charlie hot dog sauce, or Sabretts sauce, but never mustard or ketchup or anything else. I never realized ketchup was so controversial.

