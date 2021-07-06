98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Post My Son’s Great Report Card on Facebook?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Gillian. She wants to know if she can post her son’s report card on Facebook.

Good morning Jaime this is Gillian and I’m the proud mother of my 10-year-old son Charlie and both of us love listening to your show every morning. I’m emailing you because the other day my son came home with his last report card of the year and got straight “A”s and his teacher wrote a really nice note about him, which made me so proud. I took a picture of it and posted it on my Facebook page. That’s when my sister called and told me it was obnoxious to do so. She said that I shouldn’t post it because it might make other moms and kids feel bad about how their kids did this year. Now my son isn’t good at sports and I never really post any of his other small accomplishments online so why shouldn’t I be allowed to do that like everyone else? Do you think it was obnoxious of me to post a picture of his report card on Facebook? It was not my intention. Thanks Jaime ~ Gillian.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with what Gillian did. I’m not a big believer in bragging on Facebook. But when it comes to your kid and being proud, who doesn’t understand that? I think Gillian’s sister is wrong. But that’s just my opinion.

What do you think? Let’s help Gillian out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.