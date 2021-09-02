98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Make Noise in the Bathroom If Someone’s On The Phone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Millie, and it’s about the bathroom.

Hi Jaime. I know this is an odd dilemma but I hope you’ll use it. One of my biggest pet peeves is when people at work go into the public ladies room to make private phone calls. I’m sorry, I don’t need other people hearing me take care of business in the background. Well, the other day I just about had enough. I was feeling nauseous after eating and I was fearful I was going to get sick. When I went into the ladies room, there was my coworker just chatting away with her friend, and she probably didn’t expect what was coming next. I ran to the stall just in time, and let’s just say I got pretty sick. Well, she quickly left, but caught me in the hall and screamed at me for getting sick while she was on the phone. I told her the bathroom is not a phone booth and she’s the one in the wrong. She called me a jerk, and is now telling everyone what happened. I’m thinking of going to the higher ups to complain, but my other co-worker says that’s taking things too far. What do you think I should do? Thanks for your help with this

~ Millie

Well, this is an interesting dilemma. I know of people who use the bathroom to make private calls at work. I don’t like it either. I always think, why not go outside?

What do you think? Let’s help Millie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

