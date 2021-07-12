98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Force Your Kids to Exercise on a Treadmill While Watching TV?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maureen. She wants to know if she can make her kids exercise while watching tv.

Hi Jaime I am a mom of an very energetic 11 year old boy. Obviously I’m always worried about how much screen time he is spending, what with iPads and TV’s (no he doesn’t have a phone yet). So one thing I do in the house is have my treadmill in front of the TV. If my son wants to watch something, he has to walk on the treadmill while he’s watching. I figure at least he exercises while watching TV, and it keeps him from watching for too long. Some of my friends say that’s borderline abusive, while others say I’m an amazing parent for thinking of it. (I didn’t really think of it, I saw someone on the news doing it). Since we listen to your dilemma every day, we thought we would ask the question. Do you think it’s wrong to have your child walk on the treadmill while watching TV? Do you think it’s “borderline abusive.” Or do you think it’s fine. Thanks so much ~ Maureen.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with at all, as long as we’re not talking hours of treadmill walking. Kids do have a lot of energy, and unfortunately, with computers and other screens being such a big part of our lives, they often don’t get the exercise they need. I think it’s a cool way of letting him enjoy some TV and exercising at the same time.

What do you think? Abusive, or okay? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.