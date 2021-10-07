98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong To Call Your Pet Your Child?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about pets and how you treat them. Here’s the email I received from Carla.

Hi Jaime. I have something I would love for you to talk about during the daily dilemma. I am a mother of two grown children who are now out in the world. My husband and I live alone in a nice neighborhood. I have a wonderful friend who is divorced but never had any children. She has a dog Barnaby, who she always calls her “child” She’ll call him her “son” and then talk about all the things she does for him…new beds, and new foods, etc. She buys him clothes to wear in the colder weather. Anyway my point is, I’m glad she has her dog, but I’m truly offended that she calls the dog her “child.” The dog is not a child. The dog is a dog. It really upsets me when I hear her or other people say this. It’s offensive to real children and to parents who raised real children. I hope you can use this. I’m interested in hearing how other people feel about this. Thank you so much Jaime. Love the dilemma of the day ~ Carla

I don’t think Carla is going to be happy with my answer. I also call my pets my “kids.” I have two male cats and one male dog and they are all my “sons.” I have many other friends who do the same, some who have had children and others who have not. I never thought of it as being offensive to real children because of course they’re not “real children.” That’s must my take though.

