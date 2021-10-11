98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Wrong For Your Spouse To Hide the Halloween Candy From You?

Halloween candy_490222

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with Halloween candy. Here’s the email I received.

Hi Jaime. I have a Halloween dilemma. Here goes: I will admit I go Halloween crazy and start buying candy as soon as it hits the shelves. I love Halloween candy and I always buy more than I need so I can eat some along the way. But now I’m trying to eat healthier so I’m doing my best to stay away from the candy I bought for Halloween night. It wasn’t working so I asked my husband to hide the candy I bought. I thought sure I would be able to find the hiding place, but I can’t. And it’s making me crazy. I really want one of those little Reese’s. He won’t tell me where he’s hid them because he says A-he’s trying to help me stay on track and B-now it’s turned into some kind of game. I’m starting to get angry with him. I REALLY want that candy. I’ve realized it’s part of my Halloween tradition to eat the candy before Halloween. Don’t you think he should tell me where it is. I’m a grown woman, and if I want to eat the candy, I can eat the candy. I hope you and your listeners will convince him to tell me where it is. Thanks so much Jaime. I need your help

~ Hillary

I think this is a bit funny. I know I always have to try and hide the Halloween candy from myself. It helps that I can’t remember a lot of things so I often forget where I put it and end up searching on Halloween. I do think Hillary’s husband should tell her where the candy is.

What do you think? Let’s help HIllary out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

