98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it too early to put up Christmas lights and the tree?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jason, and I’m with him 100%!! Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime, First let me say how happy I am that WTRY is playing Christmas music. It has brought joy to our house! My dilemma today is about Christmas stuff. I have put up my outside Christmas lights. My wife initially thought it was too early, but then she gave in. The kids love it, and we’re all enjoying them. However, I’ve already heard from two neighbors who gave me a hard time about it. They said it’s way too early to light up the house with Christmas stuff. They said they didn’t mind the music, but having the house all lit up was too much. I of course, disagree and will continue to light them up. Why not, I think it should bring joy. What do you think? Are my neighbors being scrooge-like, or have I jumped the gun? We’ll be listening! Thanks Jaime, ~ Jason.

Jaime said, “Well, Jason, I am with you all the way. If it makes you happy to light up the Christmas lights, do it! I have some outside my house too. I haven’t lit them up yet, but probably will starting this weekend. And I’m sure some of my neighbors will give me a hard time too. But that’s okay.”

What do you think? Okay to put up the lights and tree, or should Jason have waited.

