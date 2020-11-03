98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it strange to not have a credit card when you’re 46?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about credit. Check it out.

Good morning Jaime, My name is Chelsea and I was hoping I could get your opinion on something? To make a long story short, I went out on a first date with a guy I met walking my dog the other day. Great guy, really cute and he loves dogs so what could go wrong? Well, he doesn’t have a credit card, for one. Like, when the check came, he took out cash and I didn’t think twice about it until I took out my credit card to try and go Dutch, which he refused and wanted to pay, but he told me he doesn’t even have a credit card. How can a 46-year-old man not have a credit card? He said he has a debit card and prefers to use cash. He thinks credit cards are a scam. I think in some ways he might be right, but for all I know he has really bad credit or is some sort of criminal or something. What do you think…should I trust a guy who doesn’t own or carry a credit card? Did I mention he’s cute and likes dogs? And after being divorced for awhile, it was nice to go out with someone. Anyway, what do you think? Am I being too judgmental? Help me out Thanks, ~ Chelsea.

Jaime said, “Personally I don’t think there’s anything strange about it. He has a debit card, he clearly has cash. I don’t know. I think some people just don’t like credit cards. But that’s me.”

What do you think? Is it a strike against this guy that he has no credit cards? Would you date him?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

