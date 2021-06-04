98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Strange To Have People Request An Invite To A Wedding?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Candi and has to do with wedding invitations. Here’s the email:
Hi Jaime!!
I have a social dilemma for you! My niece Kelly, in Minnesota, was married to her wife last Thursday. Instead of sitting down together and making out a guest list, Kelly posted on Facebook that if you want an invitation, then send her your request with your address. Gulp….is this what we are becoming? “Asking” to be invited??? Needless to say, no invitation, no wedding card from me and my husband! I do not buy into the laziness of today’s society. I’m old school! Help me out with this Jaime!
Thank you!
~ Candi
Well, as far as the wedding invitation, it does seem lazy to me too. I’m not quite sure I understand the thinking behind it. When I throw a party that’s meaningful to me, especially a wedding, or big birthday, or something along those lines, there are definitive people I want to be there. To just throw it out there as a “if you want to come, let me know” feels wrong… like friends and family aren’t that important. I would feel weird requesting an invitation, but that’s me.
