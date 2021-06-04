98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Strange To Have People Request An Invite To A Wedding?

News
Posted: / Updated:

Wedding rings (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Candi and  has to do with wedding invitations. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime!!

I have a social dilemma for you! My niece Kelly, in Minnesota, was married to her wife last Thursday. Instead of sitting down together and making out a guest list, Kelly posted on Facebook that if you want an invitation, then send her your request with your address. Gulp….is this what we are becoming? “Asking” to be invited??? Needless to say, no invitation, no wedding card from me and my husband! I do not buy into the laziness of today’s society. I’m old school! Help me out with this Jaime!

Thank you!

~ Candi

Well, as far as the wedding invitation, it does seem lazy to me too. I’m not quite sure I understand the thinking behind it. When I throw a party that’s meaningful to me, especially a wedding, or big birthday, or something along those lines, there are definitive people I want to be there. To just throw it out there as a “if you want to come, let me know” feels wrong… like friends and family aren’t that important. I would feel weird requesting an invitation, but that’s me.

What do you think? Is it okay to do this, or do you think it’s lazy too? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire