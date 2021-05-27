98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Strange to Go to Disney World Without Children?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kevin. It’s about vacations. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime, I know you’re a big fan of Disney World just like me and my wife. I have a bit of a dilemma though…a question. We are planning our next trip to the happiest place on earth, and for the record, no we don’t have any children. Obviously, we couldn’t go last year so we’re very excited for our trip this year. However, when talking about it with some friends and coworkers, some were really surprised that we would vacation there having no kids. We explained how much fun it is and all the magic, but still some thought it was a bit bizarre, and almost a little strange. So I thought I would ask you. Do you think it’s strange to vacation in Disney World without having any children? I was truly shocked that some people thought it was and then I thought maybe more people feel that way too. So I hope you’ll use this as a social dilemma. Thank you so much Jaime, and I hope you too will soon get to return to Disney, as I know how much you enjoy it. Thank you ~ Kevin

Well, it’s interesting. I’ve heard this criticism before as well. But, it never stops me. I love Disney. I too am hoping to get back there sooner rather than later, and no I don’t bring any kids with me when I go. Disney magic is for everyone. At least that’s how I feel.

