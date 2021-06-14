98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it Rude to Put on Makeup in Public? Floss Your Teeth?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from an email I received from Noel. He has a pet peeve and he wants to know if it bothers anyone else. I think we can all relate to this. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime, I wanted to write to you because I listen to the dilemma everyday, and I have one of my own. We have all just gone back to our office after a year of working from home. At first I was so excited to see everyone, but now I remember what used to upset me. I work with a woman who continually puts her makeup on at her desk. It drives me crazy. We have a beautiful ladies room. Why does she do her touch ups at her desk. And on top of that, after she comes back from lunch, she always flosses her teeth with one of those little floss picks. I think this is just waaay too far. I know we’ve all been used to being at home, but c’mon this is common decency. Am I the only one who thinks this goes too far? Help me out with this Jaime. I’ll be listening. Thanks! Noel

Well, while I don’t do it often (I rarely wear makeup), I probably have reapplied lipstick at my desk before. As far as flossing, I’ve not done that at work. I also have to say though, that it takes a lot to gross me out, so if that was going on here at our studios, I don’t think it would bother me that much. But that’s just me.

