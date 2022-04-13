ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jarrod. And it’s about money. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. I have a question for the dilemma. I was in a group message with friends where one was bragging that he and his wife had just booked their two week vacation in Rome, Italy. Everyone was super excited for him and his wife. Even I was happy for them. I’ve always wanted to go and said as much in the group. Things came to a grinding halt when I asked how much the trip was costing them. I was just curious as to how much I would have to save if my wife and I wanted to do a similar trip. I wasn’t prying on his personal finances, but apparently that’s how everyone took it. I was shunned for being so rude as to ask that kind of question. I don’t know why it’s so “taboo” to ask how much something costs. You bought a new house? Nice. How much? New car? Cool. How much? I’m just interested in if you got a great deal or got taken. Was I wrong? Thanks so much. ~ Jarrod

I don’t think it was wrong of Jarrod to ask that question. I’ll always preface it with “if you don’t mind me asking….” But I think it’s fair to ask about something like that. I wouldn’t ask about anything on a regular basis, but a trip, sure I think that’s a fair ask.

