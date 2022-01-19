98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Right for a Wife To Shovel While Hubby is Inside??

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carla and it’s about snow. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma that upsets me and I’m hoping you’ll talk about it. I have neighbors who I love…they’re a middle aged couple. But there is one thing that really bothers me. Every time it snows, it’s the wife who is outside shoveling while the husband is inside doing nothing. He is not ill, and has no physical issues. He’s just inside. It makes me crazy. Someone at work told me there was a picture on social media recently just like this, of a woman shoveling and the man just taking a picture of it. I think this is horrible. I think if a man is able bodied, he should be doing the shoveling and not make his wife do it. On Monday when we had snow, she was out there again while her husband was inside. He came out and brought her coffee and then went back in. Don’t you think that’s just awful? I’m wondering if other people see this happening too. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Carla

Well, Carla might be mad at me for this, but I think it’s fine for a woman to shovel as long as she doesn’t mind it. I have a hard time with the shovel because of arthritis but I love being out in the snow with my small snow thrower and wouldn’t want it any other way. So I think it’s fine that Carla’s neighbor shovels while her hubby is warm inside.

