98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Really Okay To Recline Your Seat On A Plane?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is something I’ve dealt with when I travel, and I’m sure you have too. I admit it makes me a little crazy, so I’ll be interested to hear what you think. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. I have a simple social dilemma for you. I travel once a month for my work, so I’m in a lot of airplanes. Obviously I wasn’t doing it during the height of the pandemic, but I’ve been flying again since March. So, Here’s my question. Do you recline the seat on an airplane? I do. It’s my seat. I paid for it. But some people, like my coworkers and even a few of my friends, adamantly refuse to recline and think it’s rude if someone else does it. I know people sometimes get mad at me, but I think I should be able to do it. Several of my coworkers say I’m not being thoughtful to the person behind me, but that person can recline their seat if they want to as well. So I can’t wait to hear what others think. I say why make it reclining if you’re not expected to use it. I’ll be listening. Thanks so much Jaime. Have a great day! ~ Cassie

Well, I have to say, I NEVER recline my seat on a plane. I feel like we’re already jammed in there like sardines so why make it worse. And I do get upset when the person in front of me reclines. It happened to me on the way back from Disney last month, and it made me a little annoyed. So while, yes, you can do it, I don’t think you should. But that’s just my take.

What do you think? Let’s help Cassie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.