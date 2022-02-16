ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Angela, and it’s about chapstick. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question for your daily dilemma. Can you get addicted to chapstick? Here’s why I ask. I recently moved to Albany from South Carolina. I never used this much chapstick back home. A friend told me cold New York winters mean you will need chapstick every day! But another friend told me I should stop using so much because it’s bad for your lips But even when I’m inside for a day or two, I find I still need it then. I have one in my car, several in my house, one at my desk at work, and of course, one in my purse. And I’ve become a little obsessive about it. I have to make sure I have it with me. I have tried to stop using it, but I always feel like I need it. Am I addicted, or is this just the way it is living in New York State? And is there something else to do for your lips if not chapstick? Thanks Jaime ~ Angela

I completely relate to Angela’s email. I, too have chapstick everywhere. I use something called Softlips, but there are a million different products for your lips. I use it all the time. Winter, Summer, Spring and Fall. Is it an addiction? I have no idea, but I know I need it.

Are you like Angela, and me for that matter? Or can you get through the winter without chapstick? Let’s help Angela out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.