ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with what you wear to work. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime My name is Steve. I’m a first time emailer and long time listener, and my wife and I love your social dilemmas. I’m wondering if you could give me your opinion on repeating outfits at work in the same week? Is it okay or should you never repeat the same week? I’m asking because for a long time I was working from home and it didn’t really matter what I was wearing. Well about six months ago I started going back to the office to work. Well last week, my wife noticed that I was wearing the same shirt Friday that I wore on Monday. She said it’s never okay to repeat the same shirt in the same week. I told her that might be a woman’s rule, but it’s not a guy rule, especially in these strange times. She said it’s the same rule for everyone. When we were talking about this, we both thought of you and the social dilemma, so we were hoping you could use this on the radio. Is it okay to repeat shirts or outfits in the same workweek or is she right and I should never repeat shirts? Thanks so much Jaime. We really appreciate it. – Steve

My take on this. I say wear whatever you want whenever you want. I don’t think people pay that much attention to what others are wearing. Unless someone is wearing a shirt or a dress that you really love, I wouldn’t be able to tell you what any of my coworkers wear on any given day. So for me, I say as long as it’s clean, wear whatever you want.

