98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Wear Sweats When You’re Back in the Office?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carly. It’s an interesting email about work dress codes. This is her email:

Hi Jaime. I have been working from home for the past year. Just last week, several of us went back into the office two days a week. Only those of us who have been vaccinated go in. Anyway, with working from home, I’ve become very casual in the way I dress. Now keep in mind, we don’t see any clients in our office, we’re behind the scenes. And even if we have meetings or have to speak to someone else it’s all done on Zoom. So the only people seeing me at the office are my boss and a few coworkers. Anyway, I decided I would continue wearing sweat pants even going into the office, but on top I wear a nice work shirt in case I have to Zoom. Well my boss saw me and was upset about it. She said it was a violation of our dress code and said I should know better. She said there’s a difference in working from home and working from the office. I tried calmly to explain my point of view but she didn’t want to hear it and assumed that everyone would know to go back to the regular dress code now that we’re back in the office. She even sent me home to change, but I told her I would just finish out the workday from home. She was okay with that but made it clear about the dress code in the future. We always listen to 98.3 TRY in the past and yes, we had it on last week when I went in. I’m hoping you’ll use this as a dilemma so she’ll hear it and hear what other people have to say about it. I don’t think I did anything wrong. Hope you can help. Thanks Jaime ~ Carly

Well, you know me, I’m the queen of casual, so I don’t think Carly did anything wrong either. If there’s anything we found out this past year it’s that you can wear sweat pants and no one has to know it when you’re on a Zoom call. I think the boss overreacted.

