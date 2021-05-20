98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Use Coupons at Restaurants Or Is It Too Soon?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tom. It’s about eating at restaurants. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. Love listening everyday. I have a dilemma. Now that the world is getting closer and closer to going back to normal, restaurant owners and local businesses have to be ecstatic! Just last night, I went to dinner with my son. We ate outside, and it was pretty crowded, which made us very happy. But here’s my question, is it ok to finally use those BOGO cards and 20% off coupons, or is it too soon? The place we went to has a coupon card you can buy and use it as much as you want for 15% off every single bill, but I haven’t used it in over a year. Do they hope you don’t use it? Is there a right and wrong here? Or it’s fine to use it, they’re just glad to have you in the door? I always want to help out my local community but I also want to save money. It’s been a rough year for all of us. Thanks so much Jaime. Enjoy your day – Tom

Well, I have several friends who work in the restaurant industry and they are no where near back from the losses they had in 2020. That being said, they are also happy just to see people back in their places. So for me, I would hold off on the coupons for awhile if you can. But, if that’s the only way you can afford to go out to eat, then by all means, do it. That’s what I think anyway.

