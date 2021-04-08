98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay To Turn Around in a Stranger’s Driveway?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Renee. I think it’s something all of us have probably done at one time or another, and I’m curious to see what you think about it. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime. I had something happen to me over the weekend and I thought it would be a good dilemma because I was surprised by the reaction I received when it happened. Obviously since the pandemic, there hasn’t been much to do, so every weekend, I’ve taken it upon myself to go for a ride. Last weekend I drove down towards Cobleskill. I don’t know much about Cobleskill but I like to explore new places. Anyway, at one point, I knew I had gone too far and it was time to turn around and head home. So I pulled into a driveway to turn around. When I did, an older gentleman came running out of the house yelling at me for turning around in his driveway. I rolled down my window and apologized and continued turning around but he kept yelling at me. I quickly left and headed home but I was a bit shaken. So I thought I’d ask if you’ve ever had an experience like this. Is it wrong to turn around in someone’s driveway? I’ve been doing it my whole life. I never thought anyone would mind. Thanks for the help Jaime. Can’t wait to hear if other people get upset about this. ~ Renee

Well, I certainly have done this before. I admit that it usually feels a bit weird because I always think they’re going to be looking out the window wondering who the heck is using my driveway. And people have definitely turned around in my driveway, and it doesn’t bother me at all. When I see them I just sometimes think, who is that? Was I expecting someone?

So I’m curious. Do you think it’s okay to turn around in a stranger’s driveway? Do you get upset if someone turns around in yours? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.