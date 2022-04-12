ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charlene and it’s about jury duty. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma that personally I don’t think is a big deal at all, but several friends and family members are giving me a hard time about it. I’ve been called for jury duty, but of course, I don’t want to do it and will do everything I can to get out of it. Every time I get called I usually go in and act very opinionated when they question me, and they immediately release me. I plan on doing the same thing this time. My friends tell me I really should be doing my “civic duty” and even my husband says it’s time to just deal with it and serve. I don’t think so though. I don’t want to waste my time on a jury. I know I’m not the only person who’s done this so I’m looking for “my people.” Thanks so much Jaime ~ Charlene

I’m with Charlene’s friends and family on this. I think it’s important to serve on jury duty. I was always upset back in the day because they would excuse me because of my job. But I always wanted to serve.

So what do you think? Is it okay to lie to get out of jury duty, or do you think it’s important to serve? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page