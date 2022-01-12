98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Tip A Wait Person With A Gift Card?

ALBANY, (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carol and it’s about tipping at restaurants. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma I’m hoping you can help with. I recently saw an article in the paper about a man who tipped at a restaurant using an Amazon gift card. The card was for $25, which was far more than a 20% tip. And apparently the waitress was furious because she wanted cash not a gift card. I didn’t understand. I feel like she was being petty. I have to admit, that I have used gift cards to tip in the past as well. It’s almost always an Amazon card because I know that people can buy just about anything at Amazon. I do this because I get Amazon gift cards as payback on my credit cards. So why not use them as a tip. They’re ALWAYS more than 20% on a bill. But after seeing this article, I wondered if most people felt like this waitress in the article. I certainly hope not. Should I stop tipping with Amazon gift cards? I can’t wait to hear what others think. Thanks so much Jaime ~ Carol

This is interesting because I saw that article and I thought the same thing that Carol did. If everyone was using a gift card to tip that might be a problem, but one or two people using Amazon cards, I think it’s fine. I truly do. I’ve received gift cards as payment for some events that I’ve worked outside of the radio station in the past, and it never bothered me.

So what do you think? Okay to tip with an Amazon gift card, or absolutely not. Let’s help Carol out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.