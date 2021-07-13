98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Tell Wedding Guests to Turn Off Their Cameras?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Debra. She wants to know the best way to ask her guests not to take pictures.

Good morning Jaime my name is Debra and I’m getting married in September and wanted your opinion on a wedding reception request I have for my guests. I want my guests to please either leave their phones in the car or have them off for most of my reception. Why, because I hired two professional photographers and want them to take all the pictures not my guests. My photographers said they will get better pictures if guests don’t jump in front of them with their phones. My fiancé says asking guests to shut off their phones is crazy and he doesn’t want to do it. So what’s the compromise? How do I keep my wedding guests from ruining my professional photographer’s pictures? Am I being crazy with this request? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Debra

I have been to weddings like this, where the bride has asked that we not take any pictures. Here’s what I’ve found…people will take pictures anyway. So unless Debra plans on taking everyone’s phones away from them, I don’t think there’s a way to stop the pictures from happening. That’s just my take after being at a wedding where people ignored the request.

What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.