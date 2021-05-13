98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay To Take Your Son Into the Ladies Room?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Monica and is something I think a lot of us can relate to. I’ve certainly been in this situation with my nephew in the past. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I had something happen over the weekend and I was hoping you would talk about this. I think it’s important. I’m a mom of five. And I had a baby later in life at age 41. My son is now 7-years-old (yes that makes me 48). Anyway, over the weekend I was out with my 7-year-old and he had to go to the bathroom. So of course I took him into Ladies Room with me. While I was in there, an older woman told me to “take that boy out of the ladies room now.” Of course I didn’t, but I did feel badly that she was so upset. But, I couldn’t imagine letting my 7-year-old go into the men’s room alone and this was a place that had no “family bathroom.” So, for the foreseeable future, he’s coming into the ladies room with me. In times past, I’ve had women give me dirty looks before because my boy is tall for his age, but I really don’t know what the alternative is. Would you let your 7-year-old go into the men’s room alone? Would you be upset if you saw this? Hope you can help. Thanks Jaime Love your show ~ Monica

I don’t think this is a problem at all, and personally I probably would have given that woman a piece of my mind. When I had my nephew with me, which was up until age seven, I always took him in the ladies room with me. When he was seven he wasn’t thrilled about it, but that was the only way I felt comfortable.

So what do you think? Did Monica do anything wrong taking her seven year old son into the ladies room? Would you let him go into the men’s room alone? Let’s help her out. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.