98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay To Take a Handful of Equal Packets To Use At Home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with Restaurants and sugar substitutes. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My wife and I continue to argue about this. In fact, we argued as recently as this past weekend. Here’s the deal. I use Equal in my coffee and my wife uses sugar. Now I don’t mind paying for sugar because we use it for other reasons too. But I HATE paying for Equal. I only use one or two packets a day at home depending on whether I have one or two cups of coffee there a day. So I don’t pay for it anymore. One day a week I stop at a diner and have my morning coffee (don’t want to say the name because they might be looking for me then). While I’m there, I grab a handful of Equal packets. I then use those packets the rest of the week, making my coffee at home. I do it each and every week. My wife says I’m stealing, I say I’m not. She says it’s even worse now than before because of what diners went through during the pandemic. I have no guilt over it at all. Maybe I should feel some shame, but I don’t. I doubt the diner misses the packets and this way I get my Equal for free. What do you think? Do you ever do this? Do you think it’s okay. I do, my wife doesn’t. Please help us end this ongoing argument. Thanks Jaime. Love your social dilemmas…we talk about them all day long! Have a great day ~ Kenny

You know if it was just a couple of packets here and there I think it would be fine, but that fact that it’s planned out every week, I kind of think it’s stealing. I wouldn’t be able to do it and feel okay, but that’s me.

So what do you think? Is Kenny okay taking his Equal packets? Have you ever done it? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.