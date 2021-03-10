98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Sing Out Loud While Walking and Wearing Headphones?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Christine and is a fun one. And I can relate, maybe you can too. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. Knowing you like I think I do, I believe you’ll understand how I feel and be on my side for my dilemma. Here’s the situation. Obviously for the last year, the world being what it is, we’ve all spent a lot of time going for walks. I’ve often heard you talk about it. Well when I go out for a walk, I always have my air pods in or headphones on and I’m listening to great music, usually 98.3 TRY or an album I like. Anyway, I like to sing along….and I do while I’m walking. Of course, my neighbors pass me and always nod hello and laugh a bit because I’m singing and no one else can hear the music. A couple of them have even said something to me, as have my kids and my husband, but I don’t care. They think I should stop the singing, but nope, I hear the music, I love to sing, it makes me happy so I’m going to walk and sing. What do you think? Would you do this? Do you do this? I can’t be the only one who likes to walk and sing. Thanks Jaime, have a great day! ~ Christine

Well, I am with Christine 100%! I was mocked over the summer for singing loudly while mowing the lawn with my airpods in. I didn’t care. And yes, when walking if I’m not listening to a podcast, I will definitely sing along to whatever I’m listening to so I’m with Christine.

