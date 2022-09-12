ANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tom, and it’s about shaming someone. Here’s his email:

“Hey Jaime. Someone in my neighborhood did something, and I’m a little upset about it. We have a neighbor, we’ll call her “Mrs. Jones.” Anyway, apparently Mrs. Jones was walking her dog and didn’t clean up after him when he pooped on my other neighbor Jan’s lawn. Well, Jan caught the act on her Ring doorbell security camera. So instead of calling Mrs. Jones or going to talk to her, Jan took a screen grab picture from the security footage and posted pictures all around the neighborhood. She wanted to shame Mrs. Jones. I think this is horrible. Jan is being very self-righteous about it, but all she had to do is go talk to the woman but she did this instead. I think what she did was even worse than what Mrs. Jones did. Do you think it was okay for her to do this? This is crazy. Thanks for the help.” ~ Tom.

Well, I have to say I’m with Tom on this one. Of course Mrs. Jones should have cleaned up after her dog, but what Jan did was awful. I would have gone to speak to Mrs. Jones and explained how important it was to pick up after her dog. If she still didn’t, then you could figure out what to do, but this seems harsh and cruel.

