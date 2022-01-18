98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Serve Alcohol To Adults at a Kid’s Party?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about kids parties and what’s appropriate. Here’s the email I received:

Good morning Jaime. I have a question. I’m a throwing a birthday party for my 6-year-old next week and invited all of the kids in her class and their parents. We’re doing it at my mother’s condo community center and I think it’s going to be great. Now I planned on putting out cocktails for the parents, just some beer and wine. My sister said she didn’t think the parents would drink because they might feel a little embarrassed to drink at a kid’s birthday party. Now I only have the one child, and this is the first party I’m throwing so maybe I’m a little off on the etiquette but when I go to a kid’s birthday party I always wish there were drinks offered to parents. Just one, no more. So do you think it’s okay to have alcohol at a kid’s party? Thanks so much Jaime ~ Dana

This is interesting. I’ve been to a lot of kids parties over the years, some have had alcohol, others have not. I will say this. The ones with alcohol usually end up having one or two people who have a little too much and it gets uncomfortable. That’s my experience anyway. So I say no alcohol at a kids party.

What do you think? Let’s help Dana out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.