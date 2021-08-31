98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay To Save A Spot In Line For a Friend?

People line up outside a club to be screened for the coronavirus ahead of a music concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Five thousand music lovers are set to attend a rock concert in Barcelona on Saturday after passing a same-day COVID-19 screening to test its effectiveness in preventing outbreaks of the virus at large cultural events. The show by Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian has the special permission of Spanish health authorities. While the rest of the country is limited to gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces, the concertgoers will be able to mix freely while wearing face masks. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brittany, and it’s about lines.

Hi Jaime. Here’s a question I bet a lot of people wonder about, or at the very least have been in a position where it matters. Last week, I was in line to head into SPAC for a concert. I was going with several friends. We were all supposed to meet at the entrance and walk in together. Three of us were there, but the fourth hadn’t made it yet. Anyway, when she finally came, I told her to come into the line with us. Well, a lot of people were angry about that. Many were calling us out, and one even said she was going to get the security person. I have always done this with my friends. I would never do it if it was more than one person, but how much of a difference does one person make? So do you think it’s okay to save a spot in line for a friend? Thanks for using this dilemma, Jaime. Have a good day ~ Brittany

Well, I admit that I wouldn’t have a problem with it, but I do know that many other people do, especially if it’s a long line and people have been waiting for awhile. So in those situations I would either ask the people around me if it was okay, or just flat out tell my friend that I would meet them inside the gate.

