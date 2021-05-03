98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it okay to run/exercise or walk your dog in a cemetery?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jim. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime! I have a Social Dilemma question for you to ponder. Is it ok to use a Cemetery to walk ,run, or walk your dog for exercise? It has been my feeling that you enter a cemetery to pay your respects to your loved ones who have passed. I don’t like seeing dogs or people just using it as a running track. So what do you think? Is it or is it not acceptable? Thanks so much ~ Jim.

“This is interesting. I live right next to a cemetery. For a long time, there was a sign stating that dogs were not allowed. It didn’t stop people from walking their dogs there though. Just about a year ago, the sign came down. I can also tell you that people often use the cemetery to walk and run for exercise purposes,” said Jaime. “It used to bother me, but it doesn’t anymore. As long as people pick up after their dogs, I think it’s fine. As far as the exercising goes, well, it does seem strange, but it is a quiet place to think and perhaps those who are exercising have a loved one buried there. I try not to judge, so that’s my take.”

