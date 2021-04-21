98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it Okay to Require Proof of Vax for a Backyard Party?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jimmy and is one I think we’ll be seeing quite a bit in the future. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m planning a gathering in my backyard in May for Memorial Day, and yes I’m planning ahead. I want to require that everyone who is coming prove that they’ve been vaccinated. I don’t think it’s too much to ask. Some friends and family members are giving me a hard time about it because they say it’s going to be outside and everyone will socially distance. I know that won’t happen, and I don’t think it’s a big deal to ask for this. I want to get together with family and friends and be safe about it. One of the reasons I am planning so far in advance is to give people a chance to get their shots. Am I being unreasonable? I hope you’ll use this because I want to know if other people are doing it too. Thanks so much, ~ Jimmy

Well, I don’t think it’s unreasonable at all. We’re talking about health and safety. I think it’s fair for Jimmy to want to keep himself and everyone else safe.

What do you think? Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.