98.3 TRY social dilemma: Is It Okay to Register for Housewarming Gifts?

Today's 98.3 TRY social dilemma comes from an email from Emma.

Hi Jaime. I could not believe what I got in the mail today and I had to email you about it for the social dilemma. I have a cousin who recently got married, about four months ago. The wedding was great! Nice party, lots of fun. And of course, my husband and I brought a gift for the happy couple off their registry. So today I open my mail and there is an invitation for a housewarming party. That’s fine. They just bought their first house, so sure, I’ll happily go to the housewarming party for them. But in the invitation was a gift registry suggestion!!!!! I couldn’t believe it. There’s all kinds of things on there from appliances, furniture, pots and pans, etc. And most are fairly expensive. There are a few things that aren’t that much, but I thought this was crazy! Is this a thing now. I was planning on bringing a little token for them anyway, but now I’m ticked off about the registry, and I don’t even want to go. Am I overreacting, or is this as crazy to you as it is to me?? Is this the new way things go down now? I can’t wait to hear what others think. Please please use this a social dilemma Jaime. I need to know if I should be as upset as I am, or if I need to just go with the flow Thanks so much ~ Emma

Okay, I love to bring gifts to people. I really do. However, I have a real issue with people asking me to bring gifts in situations where it should be voluntary. A registry for a shower or wedding is fine to me. You don’t want to get ten toasters so you put the stuff you want on a registry and it’s easier for those of us buying. But a registry for a housewarming party. This seems like too much to me. Especially since it’s only been four months since the wedding. But maybe I’m behind the times too.

So have you ever heard of this? Do you think it's okay? Or are you with Emma in thinking it's a little over the top?