98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay To Regift A Present Someone Has Given to You?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma is all about the regift. Here’s the email I received from KelIy.

Hi Jaime I have a question about Christmas gifts. Well, regifts I guess. Last year I received several gifts that were beautiful, but that just weren’t for me. I kept them, and even have them in their original gift bags. This year being what it is, and not wanting to go crazy Christmas shopping due to everything that’s going on (pandemic, inflation, etc), I’ve been thinking of regifting them. They’ve never been used and I know several people who might like what I received. When I brought it up to one friend, she said not to do it, and that it was insulting. I didn’t understand that. I think I still appreciate that the person gave me a gift, and now it will find it’s way to someone who might really use it. I don’t know. What do you think? Is it okay for me to regift these items…again, never used and still in the original gift bag? Hope you can help. Thanks Jaime ~ Kelly

Well, personally I’m fine with regifting. I’m okay if someone gives me a regift, and I’m okay giving a regift. As long as everyone gets something they really like, who cares how it got there. That’s my take.

What about you? How do you feel about regifting? Have you done it? Are you okay with it? And would you be okay if someone regifted a present to you? I know I would. Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.