98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay to Pay for a First Date Dinner With A Gift Card?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bonnie, and I’m not quite sure why she’s so upset. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. My name is Bonnie and I have a dilemma. I’m divorced and I’m on several different dating sites to meet new men. Well, last weekend I went out with a guy who was also divorced. Very nice, great conversationalist, and easy on the eyes. But I’m probably not going to see him again, and my friends don’t understand. See, when it came time to pay for dinner, and just so you know, we had already decided we were going Dutch, which was cool, he pulled out a gift card to pay. I think it was really cheap that he would have a gift card to the restaurant we went to. Was that why he picked it? Does it mean he doesn’t have money? Those things are a deal breaker for me, so I won’t see him again. My friends, however, have told me to cut it out, go out with him again, and that it wasn’t a big deal if he had a gift card. I think it’s a warning sign. I know I’m right and they’re wrong, so off to the next guy. But, they keep giving me a hard time about it. So, I thought you could ask the question if other people would bail because a guy paid with a gift card? I think most women would. My friends are wrong. Thanks so much Jaime. ~ Bonnie

Well, I’m definitely with Bonnie’s friends. I don’t see what the big deal is. Lots of us have gift cards that we haven’t used in the past year due to the pandemic, and he found an opportunity to use his. I think that’s fine. And everything else about him seemed nice. But I haven’t dated in 20 years so maybe I’m wrong.

