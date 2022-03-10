ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Cheryl and it’s about eating in the grocery store. This is what she wrote.

Hi Jaime. I have a social dilemma. Simple. When I go grocery shopping, I always get hungry. So I’ll always grab either a bag of chips, or a protein bar to eat while I’m doing my shopping. I keep the bag or the wrapper and pay for it when I check out so I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. My husband on the other hand says it’s very wrong. He says I’m eating the grocery stores food. I say I’m eating my food, I just haven’t paid for it yet. So I thought I would ask you. What do you think? Have you ever opened food in the store and enjoyed it while you shop? I’ll be listening. Thanks Jaime. ~ Cheryl

Hmmm, well, personally I don’t feel comfortable doing it. However, I do know some family members that do it all the time. But I think, wait the 15 minutes till you check out, and then eat it in the car if you’re really hungry.

What do you think? No judgment zone here. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.