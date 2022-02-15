ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kathy, and its about hair washing. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. My dilemma is about washing your hair. I only wash my hair twice a week, but I hear about it from just about everyone..my husband, my kids and even a couple of friends. I think it’s perfectly normal to wash your hair just two times a week, but they say it definitely should be more. I’m curious what other people do. What do you do? We’ll be listening like we do every morning. Thanks Jaime ~ Kathy

Well, two times a week wouldn’t work for me, but I’m certainly not judging Kathy for that. Most of the time I wash my hair everyday. I think that’s probably too much, so from time to time I try to go every other day, but as you know I’m a bit of a clean freak so it’s hard for me. But I try.

What about you? How often do you wash your hair? What do you think is the right number of washes per week? Let’s help Kathy out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.