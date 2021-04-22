98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it Okay to Have a Child Wear a ‘Girdle’ for a Wedding?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Nicole. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime.

I recently read a post from someone else about having a nine year old wear a girdle (body shaper) in a wedding because the little girl’s dress was a bit too small. Apparently it was controversial but I’m not quite sure why. When I got married, my now husband had an eight year old daughter from a previous marriage. She gained a little bit of weight between the time her dress was fitted and the time the wedding came. We put her in a body shaper too. After the wedding and pictures were taken, we let her change into her regular clothes. We didn’t think it was a big deal. Sure she hated it, but sometimes kids have to do things they don’t want to do, and we wanted our wedding pictures and her to look to nice. When I told friends about this, they gave me a really hard time saying I was body shaming her and that she would have an eating disorder after this. It was for an hour and a half for one day. I love my stepdaughter and I resent my friends for saying these things. I was hoping you would hear from others who feel the same way I do.

Thanks so much

~ Nicole