98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it Okay to Have a Child Wear a ‘Girdle’ for a Wedding?

News
Posted: / Updated:

Wedding rings (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Nicole. Here’s the email: 

Hi Jaime.

I recently read a post from someone else about having a nine year old wear a girdle (body shaper) in a wedding because the little girl’s dress was a bit too small. Apparently it was controversial but I’m not quite sure why. When I got married, my now husband had an eight year old daughter from a previous marriage. She gained a little bit of weight between the time her dress was fitted and the time the wedding came. We put her in a body shaper too. After the wedding and pictures were taken, we let her change into her regular clothes. We didn’t think it was a big deal. Sure she hated it, but sometimes kids have to do things they don’t want to do, and we wanted our wedding pictures and her to look to nice. When I told friends about this, they gave me a really hard time saying I was body shaming her and that she would have an eating disorder after this. It was for an hour and a half for one day. I love my stepdaughter and I resent my friends for saying these things. I was hoping you would hear from others who feel the same way I do.

Thanks so much

~ Nicole

Well, I’m not a big fan of ANYONE wearing a girdle, so I’m probably not the best person to ask. LOL. I understand what Nicole is saying but I wouldn’t feel right having a kid wear that kind of restrictive stuff. But that’s just me. No judgment zone here.

Let me know and let’s help Nicole out. Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire