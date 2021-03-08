98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Okay To Go Through Self Checkout With A Full Cart?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from April, and she sounds pretty angry. I don’t agree with her, but I wanted to know what you thought. I almost didn’t use this dilemma because I feel like she’s being unkind but I did want to know what you thought about it, so this is her email.

Hey Jaime. So today I posted to my social media about how annoying it is when people go and use the self checkout lane for their massive cart of groceries! Especially when there’s only 4 self checkout lanes and I only have 2 items. I totally thought people would agree but apparently this is very controversial! The amount of backlash about how I’m being negative because they have “social anxiety,” don’t want to come into contact with anyone due to COVID, and can’t handle talking to cashiers was crazy! So I’m going to go ahead and make a blanket statement: I don’t believe in self diagnosed social anxiety because you grew up in front of a screen and don’t know how to talk to people. And if you wear your mask and the cashier wears theirs, no COVID problem. So go to the cashier with huge cart of groceries! I said my piece. ~ April

WOW, well, I don’t agree with April. I think people have all kinds of reasons for going to the self checkout, and if one of them is that you don’t feel like talking to anyone, that’s fine too. And if you’re anxious about COVID, I get that as well. To my knowledge, there’s not a limit on how many items you can have going through self checkout.

